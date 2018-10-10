Watch Hurricane Michael make landfall on Florida webcams

NOAA

Category 4 Hurricane Michael is set to slam into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. While eyes in space watch the dangerous storm from above, cameras on the ground are tracking the hurricane's impending landfall for live internet viewing.

UK newspaper The Sun is streaming live on YouTube from cameras located in various places around Florida, including Panama City and Venice Jetty, a popular spot for surfing, fishing and kayaking.

The WaterSound Beach Club near Panama City Beach is also sharing a live-cam view of crashing waves and rain.

A lone US flag attached to an offshore tower became an icon when it starred in a live-cam feed during Hurricane Florence in September. Michael is shaping up to be even more powerful than Florence, which weakened just ahead of its landfall.

Keep in mind that conditions could cause these cameras to go offline.

The National Hurricane Center called Michael "potentially catastrophic" and "extremely dangerous." Florida Governor Rick Scott called for residents along the coast to seek refuge immediately.