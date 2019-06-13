Watch Chris Hemsworth as Fat Thor sing Johnny Cash

Meet your new favorite singer: Chris Hemsworth as Fat Thor.

The Australian actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, and shared a video taken on the set of Avengers: Endgame. Wearing his out-of-shape Thor getup, complete with fake belly, Hemsworth sang and strummed guitar to Hurt, the Nine Inch Nails song made even more famous by Johnny Cash's 2002 cover version.

"I didn't even know if I was ever going to show (the footage)," Hemsworth told Fallon, noting that it was filmed in his trailer between scenes.

He joked that the sad song helped him get into character for that part of Thor's plot line. In the film, the Norse god and Avenger was depressed, drinking way too much beer and playing way too many video games.

"What else (to sing) but Hurt, the Johnny Cash version?" said Fallon.

Hemsworth next can be seen in Men In Black: International, which opens Thursday in Australia and June 14 in the US and UK.