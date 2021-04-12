Watch an 'Earthrise' from the perspective of the moon

Sean Doran

Irish filmmaker Seán Doran has a habit of putting together glorious looking YouTube videos that reach into the glorious vistas of space. Just this month he put together a stunning video of Mars based on data streaming back from NASA's Perseverance Rover.

Now he's posted a video of an "Earthrise".

What's an Earthrise? It's much like a sunrise, only instead of watching the sun stretch above the horizon, this time we're watching earth itself rise, from the perspective of the moon.

It's mind-blowing to watch. And a good exercise in reminding yourself that Earth isn't at the centre of this universe, or any universe for that matter.

The images were produced using archive data from JAXA's KAGUYA orbiter that was launched all the way back in 2007. You can see more of Doran's work here.