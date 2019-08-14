"Who's ready for the first DJ in outer space? Make some noise!" an announcer yelled at a World Club Dome music event in Ibiza on Tuesday.
DJ Astro Luca, better known as European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, rocked out a short set of songs from his perch high above the planet on the International Space Station.
If this all sounds pretty surreal, it's because it was. World Club Dome broadcast the live show on Facebook.
Parmitano shared a message that music is a universal language before kicking off his first song. "I'm not a DJ, but I'm trying to put myself out of my comfort zone," he said. Parmitano used a tablet to DJ his set.
The astronaut took full advantage of his microgravity environment to float sideways and upside down as he delivered the mixes and encouraged the crowd to clap along.
You can tell Parmitano isn't a professional DJ, but he now holds the proud title of First Space DJ. That's worth waving your hands in the air for.
Discuss: Watch a DJ astronaut drop sick beats on Earth from the ISS
