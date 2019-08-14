Watch a DJ astronaut drop sick beats on Earth from the ISS

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

"Who's ready for the first DJ in outer space? Make some noise!" an announcer yelled at a World Club Dome music event in Ibiza on Tuesday.

DJ Astro Luca, better known as European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, rocked out a short set of songs from his perch high above the planet on the International Space Station.

If this all sounds pretty surreal, it's because it was. World Club Dome broadcast the live show on Facebook.

LIVE from Space with Luca Parmitano A small step for a DJ, but a great one for the world! We made history tonight, sending the very first DJ to space to drop some amazing beats from the great unknown! Astronaut Luca Parmitano played the first DJ live set in Space, proving that love for music has no limits. Witness this EPIC moment and enjoy the views! #WCDCruiseEdition #BigCityBeats Posted by WORLD CLUB DOME on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Parmitano shared a message that music is a universal language before kicking off his first song. "I'm not a DJ, but I'm trying to put myself out of my comfort zone," he said. Parmitano used a tablet to DJ his set.

The astronaut took full advantage of his microgravity environment to float sideways and upside down as he delivered the mixes and encouraged the crowd to clap along.

You can tell Parmitano isn't a professional DJ, but he now holds the proud title of First Space DJ. That's worth waving your hands in the air for.