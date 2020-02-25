A sleek 14-cup coffee maker for just $30 -- today only

Getty Images

Certain countertop appliances -- particular ones that stay out and get used every day -- should perform well, yes, but also look good while doing it. That's why we're jazzed to see this sleek, all-black Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker on major discount, marked down 70% to just $30 as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

Is it just me or does this coffee machine look ready for award season, sharply dressed in a two-tone black tuxedo? Just me? Okay, cool. Well, what is for sure is the Waring Pro's high marks in more than 180 verified purchase reviews, lauded for consistency, durability and ease-of-use.

Best Buy / Waring Pro The slick coffee maker features a large 14-cup carafe, plus brew-pause function and easy set-ahead timer so that all-important first cup is ready before you open your blurry little eyes.

And if your coffee system is already in a good place, Best Buy's got the Bella Pro Series contact grill down to less than $20 (from its original $60), also for today only. Compare this grill to the one a certain heavyweight champion made famous:

Getty Images This press grill helps drain the fat out the front while it cooks, perfect for meal-prepping chicken breasts or grilling up no-fuss burgers with less fat and oil.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders over $30, so tack on this Insignia iPhone charging cord (who doesn't need an extra one of these?) to either item and you're good to know. Or choose free in-store pickup and scoop up your new coffee maker or contact grill later today.