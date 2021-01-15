Enlarge Image Marvel/Disney Plus

She's a magical gal in a small-town locale, he's part machine, and they share a love like you've never seen. That's the jaunty intro to WandaVision, but what Easter eggs and Marvel references can be spotted among the first two episodes, streaming now on Disney Plus?

WandaVision episode 1 and episode 2 are streaming now on Disney Plus, with new installments of the nine-part show to follow every Friday, starting with episode 3 on Jan. 22. We'll recap each episode as it arrives, peeling back the layers of suspense about how Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her robotic beau Vision (Paul Bettany) arrived in this surreal suburban sitcom...

Here are the Easter eggs we spotted so far, and we'll add more as we see them. But be warned: Spoilers for both episodes!

The door number

On their picture-perfect suburban street, Wanda and Vision live at number 2800. In an acclaimed 2015 comic series by Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta, the Vision took up residence on a suburban street, but while that highly recommended comic was very different, it's fun to note Viz lived at No. 616. That was a reference to Earth-616, the version of reality in which most Marvel comics stories take place.

Other parallel dimensions -- like the different worlds seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse -- have their own numbers. So the significance of 2800 is unclear, but with WandaVision reported to be tied into forthcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it could have some kind of multiversal meaning.

The ads

Wandavision's pastiche of '50s and '60s sitcoms like Bewitched and I Love Lucy includes a laugh track, stylized sets and farcical situations. It also extends to the fake ads in the middle of each installment. Episode 1 tries to sell us a newfangled toaster from Stark Industries -- a softball of an Easter egg, as most viewers will spot a reference to the company run by Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) and his father Howard Stark before him.

The commercial break takes a darker turn in episode 2, however. This second ad advertises a watch branded with the names Strucker and Hydra. Hydra is, of course, the sinister terrorist organization threatening Marvel's world, and Baron Strucker is the evil scientist who developed Wanda's powers and set her against the Avengers in the movie Age of Ultron.

The ad's tagline "He'll make time for you" implies a continued role for Strucker despite his death at Ultron's hands, and it might tie into the show's televisual themes if he was seen again on a TV screen like fellow Hydra scientist Arnim Zola in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The supermarket signs

Speaking of ads, look out for the supermarket signs in episode 2. The store advertises Bova Milk, a reference to the super-evolved cow who served as midwife at Wanda's birth (comics!). Another sign mentions Aunty A's Kitty Litter, which is surely a reference to another member of the comics supporting cast, the ancient witch Agatha Harkness and her cat-like familiar named Ebony. Which might make you wonder about Kathryn Hahn's fabulous neighbor who happens to be named Agnes...

The songs

By singing catchy 1958 rock'n'roll song Yakety Yak, Vision takes on the role of both parent and child, giving and receiving orders in an enclosing or imprisoning suburban world. ("Don't talk back.") Interestingly, this view of suburban teen life is in its own way a construction: Yakety Yak was written, produced and arranged by Jewish songwriters Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller for Black performers The Coasters as a parody of white middle class society.

This is a reach, but there's another possible significance. In the 1988 comedy Twins, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a naive outsider arriving in America and sings the song. Wanda is/was a twin, her brother Pietro (aka Quicksilver) who in the MCU was shot dead by Vision's creator in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She also magically gave birth to twins in the comics in the 1980s.

And the significance of Old McDonald? With his moo moos and baa baas, Vision again plays the role of characters who are enclosed against the will. Or it's just funny.

By episode 2 the song we hear in a crucial moment is 1965 hit Help Me, Rhonda by the Beach Boys. Along with hairstyle and costume changes it's one of the subtle signs the show has advanced from the 1950s in episode 1 to a pastiche of the '60s in episode 2. And of course, Rhonda is easily misheard for Wanda. But why is someone asking, "Who's doing this to you Wanda?"

Oh, and does the line "Get her out of my heart" tie in with the presence of the Harts in episode 1?

Big red

The brand of gum that gums up Vision's works is Big Red, which was also the working title of the show when it was filmed in Atlanta in 2019. Whether that's merely a goofy code name or something more important is something for you to chew over.

The beekeeper

At the climax of episode 2, Wanda and Vision are startled by a manhole cover sliding back and a shadowy beekeeper climbing out. Comics fans may see a similarity to the helmeted uniforms worn by underlings of the evil Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM), a cabal of rogue scientists and offshoot of Hydra. On screen, AIM was the main threat in Iron Man 3.

The sword

Whatever's happening to Wanda and the Vision, the people behind it seem to favor a crest depicting a sword in a circle. There was an organization called SWORD in the comics that complemented SHIELD's Earthbound activities by taking care of extraterrestrial threats. Given the presence of Geraldine, reported to be a grown-up version of the young Monica Rambeau seen encountering aliens in Captain Marvel, WandaVision could take a turn for the extra-terrestrial.

However, it's unclear why the downed helicopter in episode 2 is painted in Iron Man's signature red and yellow.

The bump

By the end of episode 2, Wanda is suddenly and noticeably pregnant. That echoes a storyline in The Vision and the Scarlet Witch, the '80s run of comics in which she magically gave birth to twins. The kids were sadly revealed to be fragments of the demon Mephisto (comics!). Distraught at the loss of her children, Wanda later remodeled reality in the House of M comics storyline.

It's surely unlikely a demon will be behind the weirdness enclosing Wanda and Viz, but stranger things have happened (in comics)...