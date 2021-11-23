Live: The Best Black Friday deals Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Biden OKs release of oil from strategic reserves Resident Evil review What your name means in Urban Dictionary Black Friday's best deals overall
Walmart's Dune DVD release includes a pain box, real pain not included

As collector's items go, this one is pretty great without being insanely expensive.

Picture this: You're watching Dune with your friends at home, having a great time, and someone asks to pause for a minute. They walk away, and you pull out your replica pain box and set it on the table next to them. When they return, they see the box they just encountered in the movie, and stare at you wide-eyed as you grin from ear to ear. This isn't complicated to do, and thanks to Walmart it's not even particularly expensive. 

Every popular movie release has a lot of different collector's edition boxes at launch. Some promise a nice steelbook, while others include collector's items to go with your DVD. If you decide to get Dune from Walmart, the case holding your standard DVD release and your Blu-ray will slide into a separate box. Specifically, the pain box Paul Atreides puts his hand in early in the movie. 

Dune
Walmart

This simple cardboard pain box is a great way to put a smile on a Dune fan's face, and you're not paying much more for it either. The combination Blu-ray and standard DVD and digital code will only run you $30, and you get to have the pain box hanging out on your shelf as a bonus. You can preorder now, and the box will ship on January 16 alongside every other Dune release. 

