The coronavirus pandemic has put a lid on many typical holiday traditions in the US. There won't be any visits to mall Santas or packed theater performances of The Nutcracker. Retailer Walmart has instead decided to take to the air to spread holiday cheer.

The chain describes its Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show as "an all new magical experience that brings the joy and wonder of the holiday season to the skies of select communities across the country, and to all families through a special livestreamed event."

Walmart will use 1,000 Intel drones, an aerial light show system that's previously entertained crowds at the Super Bowl and celebrated LGBTQ pride. The drones will perform a coordinated holiday-themed dance set to songs like Bing Crosby's Frosty the Snowman and Kelly Clarkson's Run Run Rudolph.

The retailer shared a video preview of what to expect from the sparkling drones. The footage reveals a 3D walking reindeer, rotating candy canes and a massive snowman.

Eight communities across the US will host the socially distanced drive-in event, including Dallas, Phoenix and Sacramento, California. The first show takes place on Friday, Dec. 4 in Kansas City, Kansas. There are a few ground rules. An FM radio is needed for audio, there's a five-person max per vehicle and masks are required when outside of the vehicle.

Free tickets were available through Walmart's drone show site, but they appear to be sold out. There's a note to "check back soon for added events."

Walmart will also livestream the hour-long light show on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4:40 p.m. PT on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, which should help you acquire all the holiday earworm songs you could possibly dream of.