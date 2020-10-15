Walmart Prime Day deals: Save $200 on Samsung smart TV and more on the final day of the Big Save

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day officially ended last night at 11:59 p.m. PT, but shoppers should know that it's not the only sale you should be paying attention to this week. Walmart's Big Save is also happening right now. Here's why you should be paying attention: Big Save matches many of Amazon's deals. It's also live through the end of today -- a whole extra day to snag a great deal.

Much like Prime Day and Black Friday sales, the Big Save shopping event offers thousands of discounts on electronics, toys, home goods, fashion and more. Plus, you'll get free two-day shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items. (Some orders will also be eligible for next-day delivery or in-store pickup, if you haven't already signed up for Walmart Plus.)

Keep reading for a roundup of a few of the best Walmart deals that you can score right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Streaming Stick Plus supports HD, 4K and HDR content from all the major streaming services. It includes Roku's enhanced remote control with voice control, and adds thousands of streaming channels to your TV (but notably, still no HBO Max at the moment). You can save 24% during Walmart's sale this week. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Samsung Right now you can save 32% on the 46mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Rather than using the more common Google Wear OS, this watch uses Samsung's Tizen OS, and it has become a favorite among Android users. It has a library of 60,000 watch faces to choose from and a generous suite of standard apps for messaging, calls, music and more. You also get Bixby voice assistance and health and fitness capabilities. Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch review.

Nintendo Here's your chance to save $20 on Super Mario Party for your Nintendo Switch (as well as several other first-party Nintendo games). Usually $60, you can save 33% on the game during Walmart's sale. There are 80 different minigames here -- perhaps not quite as many as in some of the more recent editions of Super Mario Party, but these feature new strategy elements and playing modes that will make this the highlight of your next party. Read GameSpot's review of Super Mario Party.

Walmart This family-size air fryer also serves as a countertop oven, rotisserie, toaster and food dehydrator. The size makes it perfect for cooking whole chickens, turkeys and family-sized meals. And the window lets you keep an eye on your culinary masterpiece. It comes in black, blue and red.

Walmart This Samsung Q60T smart TV usually runs at about $800, but you can snag it for about $200 less. At this price it's $50 less than our favorite 55-inch TV for the money, the TCL 6-Series, and although we haven't reviewed the Samsung, based on its specs we don't expect its image quality to match that of the TCL. But if you like Samsung's brand better -- or you just don't have room for a 55-incher -- it's worth a look.

No longer available

JVC The JVC LT-55MAW595 is a 55-inch class TV that offers a 4K picture and three HDMI connections. The interface is none other than Roku, so you get all the advantages of that platform, including a great UI and access to more than 5,000 streaming channels. This TV usually sells for $400 but during this sale you can save 37% (while supplies last).

JVC If you want to grab a TV for under $100, JVC's LT-32MAW205 might be just the ticket. After all, this 32-inch HD TV (it has a 720p resolution) has Roku built in, so when you factor in what you'd spend on a Roku media player, it's like you're getting the TV for $70 or so. This set has three HDMI inputs, USB and a suite of audio and video connections. Regularly $130, you can save about 24% during the sale, while supplies last.

Shark Shark's Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum is an upright 7.5-pound vacuum with a two-speed brush roll that's optimized for both carpet and bare floors. It includes a charger that doubles as a storage dock, and it can completely recharge the vac in four hours. The SV1110 usually sells for $128 but is 38% off during this sale, while supplies last.

Ninja Ninja's BL780 Supra Kitchen Blender System is a blender and food processor in one. It's built around a 1,200-watt, 1.5-horsepower motor and comes with a pair of Ninja cups with to-go lids, an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72-ounce blending jar, an assortment of blades and more. The system usually sells for $170 but is $76 off during this sale, while supplies last.

Instant Pot If you're a fan of food blogger and Food Network star Ree Drummond, a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman, you might be intrigued by this Breezy Blossoms-themed 6-quart six-in-one multi-use programmable pressure cooker from Instant Pot. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and more, with 12 versatile programs and a 24-hour delayed timer. Regularly $99, you can save 51% right now or while supplies last.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.