Walmart launches delivery-as-a-service business, Walmart GoLocal

George Frey/Getty Images

Walmart has announced the launch of Walmart GoLocal, a new delivery-as-a-service business designed to help smaller sellers get their goods to customers. To do so, the service offers those sellers access to Walmart's own delivery capabilities, including drones, autonomous vehicles and market fulfillment centers, which the company says can reach nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

"In an era where customers have come to expect speed and reliability, it's more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider that understands a merchant's needs," Walmart US President and CEO John Furner said in a release published Tuesday. "Walmart has spent years building and scaling commerce capabilities that support our network of more than 4,700 stores and we look forward to helping other businesses have access to the same reliable, quality and low-cost services."

Per Walmart, the new white-label service includes delivery on a range of goods, including products with complex size and shipping requirements. The business is also slated to expand to offer "additional innovative offerings," Walmart says, adding that the GoLocal service has already established a number of contracts with national and enterprise retail clients.