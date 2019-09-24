Walmart

There are some kitchen appliances that can really change the way you operate, making cooking easier and the food you make better. Having the right arsenal in your kitchen may mean more time for you to enjoy the rest of your life, sure, but also better results (and fewer flops) when trying out recipes, new and old. Many of that kitchen routine-altering equipment is on deep discount right now during Walmart's Fall Savings event.

You can snag a KitchenAid stand mixer for just $199 (normally $279), for instance, or a popular air fryer, currently marked down almost $100. Or perhaps you're looking to outfit your kitchen from the ground up -- in that case, a quality Cuisinart stainless steel 12-piece stainless steel cookware set can be had for just $76 while supplies last. Even the price on the cult-favorite multicooker Instant Pot is down during the limited sales event, including a funky model with vintage floral print.

Check out some of our top picks for kitchen and cookware deals during the Walmart Fall Savings event.

Read more: The hunt for the best air fryer

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Walmart You've seen the Instant Pot before, but never like this. This vintage floral Instant Pot 6-in-1 multicooker is just as versatile as the chrome version, but with a little extra flair for the colorful at heart.

Read more: 7 Instant Pot accessories for healthy eating

Walmart Don't worry, if the floral print isn't your thing, the classic chrome Instant Pot 6-quart LUX60 -- which functions as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, warmer, steamer and more -- is on discount for just $59 (down from $99).

Read more: Cookbooks for feeding the family on busy weeknights

Walmart The Cuisinart 12-piece stainless steel cookware set is the perfect way to outfit your kitchen or that of any new homeowner in your life. Stainless steel is easy to clean and looks sharp as heck hanging above your range.

Walmart Like Instant Pots, air fryers have made the leap to a cult-phenomenon kitchen appliance. One which some folks swear by as a super fast way to cook craveable foods like french fries, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks and more, with a fraction of the fat and calories. This B&D model is almost $100 off right now.

Read more: 15 unexpected air fryer recipes you have to try

Walmart The stand mixer is a kitchen workhorse, and with its attachments for pasta-making and juicing, you can find a way to use it every day.

Read more on Chowhound: The best KitchenAid attachments you can buy

Walmart This deluxe version has 10 optimized speeds for any job and comes in fun and retro pistachio, cobalt blue or silver.