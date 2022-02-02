Walk, run or strut in DSW shoes for up to 50% off

This clearance sale from DSW is one you won't want to miss if you've been looking to get new shoes or accessories at a discount. You can get up to 50% off brands including Nike, Madden Girl, Vans and more.
Whatever style of shoe you're looking for, you'll find a vast selection of choices for both adults and children. I recommend you filter everything to save time while shopping this clearance sale. To give you an idea of what they have, here are some few highly rated shoes on sale:
- Guess Dallyca 2 bootie: $75 (save $15)
- Skechers Roadies high-top sneaker: $60 (save $15)
- New Balance 680 V6 running shoe - kids: $35 (save $5)
- Steve Madden Canny slide sandal - women's: $45 (save $15)
- Nunn Bush Middleton boot: $85 (save $15)
- Stacy Adams Kingston chukka boot: $65 (save $15)