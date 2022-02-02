Walk, run or strut in DSW shoes for up to 50% off

Photos by DSW/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

This clearance sale from DSW is one you won't want to miss if you've been looking to get new shoes or accessories at a discount. You can get up to brands including Nike, Madden Girl, Vans and more.

Whatever style of shoe you're looking for, you'll find a vast selection of choices for both adults and children. I recommend you filter everything to save time while shopping this clearance sale. To give you an idea of what they have, here are some few highly rated shoes on sale: