Walgreens and Uber team up for same-day delivery of your everyday needs

Angela Lang/CNET

Walgreens and Uber are expanding their partnership to offer same-day delivery. Starting Tuesday, US customers can order the retailers' products -- including health and wellness, household essentials and over the counter medication -- for delivery using the Uber Eats app.

The new delivery option will create "seamless health and well-being experiences," said Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens, in a release.

In addition to retail products, customers can also access a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling option at Walgreens locations using the Uber platform. The company introduced this feature in April as part of its effort to expand access to vaccines.

As a celebration of this launch, Uber and Walgreens are offering promos of $20 off purchases of $30 or more through June 27.

The expanded offering from Walgreens comes as Uber continues to make a delivery push into groceries and other everyday necessities. The move puts Uber in competition with other delivery services like Instacart and Amazon, as it seeks to capture the growing popularity of grocery delivery.

The on-demand delivery option is available in more than 7,800 Walgreens stores across the US, said Uber, with Puerto Rico "soon to follow."