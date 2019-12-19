CNET también está disponible en español.

Wakanda from Black Panther pops up on government site as free-trade partner

The fictional Marvel country showed up on the USDA website.

King T'Challa did not immediately respond to comment. Because he is fictional. 

 Marvel

You might not have realized it, but until Wednesday, Wakanda was a free-trade partner with the US.

The fictional country from Marvel's Black Panther comics and 2018's Black Panther movie was apparently listed on the USDA website's Agriculture Tariff Tracker, NBC reported Wednesday. Items like cows and yellow potatoes were all tariff-free.

"The Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly. The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down," a spokesman said by email.

