Marvel

You might not have realized it, but until Wednesday, Wakanda was a free-trade partner with the US.

The fictional country from Marvel's Black Panther comics and 2018's Black Panther movie was apparently listed on the USDA website's Agriculture Tariff Tracker, NBC reported Wednesday. Items like cows and yellow potatoes were all tariff-free.

"The Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly. The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down," a spokesman said by email.

