ZoeeTree

Hold onto your wallets: It's impulse-buy time. Today I bring you a pair of speaker deals that are just plain difficult to pass up, even if you think you already have all the speakers you need. Maybe there's a gift-giving occasion in your future. Or a shower. Whatever the case, I recommend grabbing these before they're gone -- which may be soon.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

This is kind of an old-school speaker, a basic black brick (with nice blue trim) that can also play music from a flash drive or microSD card. But, wait, there's more: It does FM radio, too, though as you might expect given the lack of a display, finding stations (and knowing what station is playing) can be a hassle. Don't buy this for its radio capabilities. Do buy it because, after clipping the on-page 15%-off coupon and then applying promo code KUMHNHP9 at checkout, the price drops to a remarkable $7.83. Even if the vendor pulls the coupon (which is possible), you end up with a still-great price of $9.59.

Altec Lansing The Aqua Bliss is a water-resistant speaker with a 5-hour battery and built-in volume/track-control buttons. There's also a button for invoking Google Assistant or Siri. I first spotted this deal a day or two ago, so I'm not sure how much longer it'll last. The speaker normally sells for $19.99 and there's no code required to get the discount.

OK, which one(s) are you getting? While you're mulling that over, check out CNET's roundup of the best portable mini Bluetooth speakers.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.