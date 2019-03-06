On this podcast, we talk about:
- Virtual reality as a tool to build robots that stanch radioactivity leaks
- Samsung's reported plans for yet more foldable phones
- First-person impressions of Captain Marvel
VR took me inside Fukushima's deadly nuclear reactors (The 3:59, Ep. 529)
