CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

VR took me inside Fukushima's deadly nuclear reactors (The 3:59, Ep. 529)

We also discuss more foldable phones and talk Captain Marvel.

359529b

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

VR took me inside Fukushima's deadly nuclear reactors (The 3:59, Ep. 529)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Inside a Fukushima reactor: How VR gave me a scary-real experience