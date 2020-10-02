Your Vitamix is awesome, but you might be surprised to know it hasn't reached its full potential -- yet. Vitamix has a slew of smart attachments to make your high-octane blender easier to use and more dynamic, and most of them are on sale right now. That means sturdy tampers to help keep thick blends moving, a set of two personal blending cups for toting your smoothie out the door and even a large 48-ounce container for big blending jobs. Most of Vitamix's handy attachments are 20% off right now (while supplies last) when you use code SAVE20 at checkout. See our top picks from the Vitamix attachment sale below.
This little stand will hold your tamper stick while you're not using it to keep things clean.
Read more: Vitamix's stainless steel container makes icy-cold smoothies and frozen drinks
This doesn't come with every Vitamix, but it's designed to help you keep things moving when blending extra thick and chunky ingredients on the fly. The mini tamper is down to less than $10 right now.
This wrap-around tamper holster clings to the side of your Vitamix canister for easy access. It's compatible with the C-Series and G-Series blenders.
This set of two smart blending cups with lids are sized to take a smoothie out the door and are $26 off right now. Compatible with the Ascent series only.
The big boy. This 48-ounce container is perfect for making big batches of soup or blending sauces to freeze and save. Oh, large batches of frozen drinks, too. Mostly that, actually. It's compatible with the C-Series and G-Series blenders.
This one is not eligible for the sale, but Vitamix's new food processor attachment is one of the best accessories the brand has released in some time. If you don't have a food processor but do own a Vitamix, this 12-cup attachment will turn your powerful blender into an equally powerful food chopper. Compatible with the Ascent and Venturist only.
Discuss: Take 20% off Vitamix accessories right now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.