Take 20% off Vitamix accessories right now

Deal Savings Price









Your Vitamix is awesome, but you might be surprised to know it hasn't reached its full potential -- yet. Vitamix has a slew of smart attachments to make your high-octane blender easier to use and more dynamic, and most of them are on sale right now. That means sturdy to help keep thick blends moving, a for toting your smoothie out the door and even a large for big blending jobs. Most of are 20% off right now (while supplies last) when you use code SAVE20 at checkout. See our top picks from the Vitamix attachment sale below.

Vitamix This little stand will hold your tamper stick while you're not using it to keep things clean.

Read more: Vitamix's stainless steel container makes icy-cold smoothies and frozen drinks

Vitamix This doesn't come with every Vitamix, but it's designed to help you keep things moving when blending extra thick and chunky ingredients on the fly. The mini tamper is down to less than $10 right now.

Vitamix This wrap-around tamper holster clings to the side of your Vitamix canister for easy access. It's compatible with the C-Series and G-Series blenders.

Vitamix This set of two smart blending cups with lids are sized to take a smoothie out the door and are $26 off right now. Compatible with the Ascent series only.

Vitamix The big boy. This 48-ounce container is perfect for making big batches of soup or blending sauces to freeze and save. Oh, large batches of frozen drinks, too. Mostly that, actually. It's compatible with the C-Series and G-Series blenders.