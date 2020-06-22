Virgin Galactic inks deal with NASA for private trips to ISS

Sarah Tew/CNET

Virgin Galactic made a deal with NASA to fly private astronauts to the International Space Station, it said Monday. Under the contract, the commercial space flight company will find would-be spacefarers, train them and sort out transport to the ISS.

"We are excited to partner with NASA on this private orbital spaceflight program, which will not only allow us to use our spaceflight platform, but also offer our space training infrastructure to NASA and other agencies," Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a release.

It's not the only Space Act Agreement Virgin Galactic has signed in recent weeks -- the company agreed to develop a vehicle for safe and efficient high-speed air travel in May.

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.