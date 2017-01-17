Vine dies Tuesday, reincarnating as a Twitter video app

Photo by Alfred Ng/CNET

Vine is dead. Long live Vine Camera.

Tuesday is the last day that you can download and thus save your favorite six-second clips and comments from Vine before Twitter guts the app. The social media company announced in October that it would kill off Vine as part of Twitter's restructuring.

Vine, just shy of its fourth birthday, gained popularity through its six-second video platform, pioneering a new style of short-form clips for social media.

The brief format will live on through Vine Camera, as Twitter turns the platform into a recording app, where the looping videos will upload directly to Twitter instead of to Vine.

Vine.co will stay online as an archive for sifting through old videos, but there won't be any new clips uploaded after Tuesday. The shift comes as Twitter seeks to redefine itself as a media company, pushing for more video content on its 140-character platform.

Looking at Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store this morning, the app is still listed as Vine -- not Vine Camera. Twitter did not respond to requests for comment on exactly when the reincarnation is scheduled, so you're now in a race against time. It could even happen in the next six seconds.

