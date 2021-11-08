Vin Diesel appeals to 'little brother' The Rock to return for Fast 10

Getty

The long running feud between Vin Diesel and The Rock is long and storied, but it appears as though the heat could be beginning to subside.

Today, in an instagram post, Diesel posted a fairly extensive plea for The Rock to return to the ridiculously lucrative Fast and Furious movie franchise for the upcoming Fast 10 movie.

"My little brother Dwayne," read the post, "the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10."

In an almost strangely personal note that makes references to "destiny", Diesel mentioned that his kids still call him Uncle Dwayne, and that Diesel made a promise to "Pablo" -- a nickname Diesel gave the late Paul Walker -- to finish the series.

"I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10," he continued, in his message to The Rock. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

The Rock had previously stated he would not be returning for any more Fast and Furious movies, but would most likely focus on his own spin-off series Hobbs and Shaw.

The feud begun in a now notorious (and deleted) instagram post where The Rock called out some of his male co-stars on the Fast and Furious set. Things got so bad The Rock and Diesel didn't share a single scene in the eighth instalment of the series. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair The Rock claimed Diesel and he were "philosophically two different people" who "approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways".

Will The Rock return to the series? It's difficult to say, but the "little brother" reference appears to still rankle The Rock. In that same Vanity Fair article, in reference to the fact Diesel refers to him as his little brother he said, "I have one big brother and it's my half brother. And that's it."