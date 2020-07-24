Verizon's second-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates despite coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon's second-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates on earnings per share and revenue, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In its second-quarter report released Friday morning, the telecom giant revealed that it had total revenues of $30.45 billion with earnings per share coming in at $1.13. When adjusted and excluding special items, earnings per share was $1.18, putting it ahead of analyst expectations of $1.15, according to Yahoo Finance.

Analysts expected revenue for the quarter to be $29.93 billion.

On the wireless side, Verizon said it added 352,000 net postpaid additions with 287,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.

Postpaid users, or those who pay their phone bills at the end of the month, are valued more highly by the investment community as a key metric of a carrier's success.

The carrier says that 60% of its company-operated retail stores were reopened after closing in response to COVID-19. Verizon says its 5.1 percent revenue decline compared to the year-ago quarter was "primarily due to limited in-store engagement and the impact of COVID-19 on customer behavior."

While the carrier did not announce any new millimeter-wave 5G cities, it said it spent $9.9 billion in the first half of 2020 to "support the capacity for traffic growth across Verizon's networks and the deployment of additional fiber and cell sites" to expand the company's millimeter-wave 5G network.

Verizon's millimeter-wave is currently live in parts of 35 cities around the US, with the carrier announcing earlier this year that it plans to expand the service to 60 cities in 2020. The company also has previously said that plans to launch a nationwide low-band 5G nationwide network later this year, though it did not go into more detail on the exact timing for the new network during Friday's earnings.

On its earnings call Thursday, rival AT&T announced that it's low-band 5G network now covers over 200 million people and meets the Federal Communications Commission's standard for a nationwide network. T-Mobile has operated a low-band, nationwide 5G network since last December.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the 5G wireless revolution

For Fios, Verizon's home TV and broadband offering, the company's consumer division had net additions of 10,000 Fios Internet users but had net losses of 81,000 for its Fios Video service as people continue to cut-the-cord.