Valve's new Half-Life game isn't Half-Life 3, but will be in VR

Valve has announced a third Half-Life game, this time using virtual reality. The game will drop on Thursday, Nov. 21, the gaming company revealed Monday afternoon.
"We're excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time," Valve tweeted. "Can't wait to share it with all of you!"
Valve, which owns gaming platform Steam, also developed the games Portal, Half-Life, and Team Fortress before announcing way back in Feb. 2017 that it was working on three VR games.
The first Half-Life game came out in 1998, at the time being called "revolutionary" by CNET sister site GameSpot. Half-Life 2 dropped in 2004. Since then, we've been waiting for a third installment of the franchise while Half-Life 2: Episode One dropped in 2006 and Half-Life 2: Episode Two in 2007 as shorter games.
