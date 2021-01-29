Valentine's Day gifts: 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings for $70 and many more

Deal Savings Price









Looking to surprise your special person this Valentine's Day? Consider fine jewelry. You can't go wrong with these classic romantic gifts, especially when you shop at Blue Nile's Valentine's Day sale. Save up to 40% when you use code VDAY21. To help you with gift ideas, we picked out a few selections from the sale. And for a limited time you can get $20 off your next $50 purchase when you sign up for Blue Nile's newsletter.

Blue Nile Simple pearl earrings are a classy piece of jewelry for every occasion, and these 14-karat gold pearl studs will add a bit of refinement to your outfit. Get these essential yet versatile pieces now for only $70.

Show them they're always on your mind with this silver and rose-gold heart pendant for $87.50. The sterling-silver locket is the perfect symbol of love and can be a great accessory piece for date night.

Blue Nile This adjustable-length silver bracelet is a beautiful and casual wearable to complement any ensemble and makes for a great Valentine's Day present. It can be yours for only $56.

Blue Nile Let them know they hold the key to your heart this Valentine's Day with the 14-karat white gold diamond key pendant. The key layout also comes in a horizontal style at an even lower cost, but we much prefer the hanging design. You can also take a personal approach when you choose this petite diamond floral pendant, with customizable birthstones starting at $368.

Blue Nile Cuff links can pair nicely with any set of threads. These polished and brushed links are on sale for just $52. For a bit extra, add a dapper twist by having their initials engraved.

