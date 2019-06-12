Iron Man's Avengers: Endgame lakeside cabin is yours to rent on Airbnb

Airbnb

If you've ever wanted to live like Iron Man, Airbnb is making it easier. Marvel fans can now rent the superhero's cabin by the lake as seen in Avengers: Endgame -- though it goes for a Tony Stark price.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed this week that Stark's cabin from the movie matched a rentable cabin on Airbnb located in Fairburn, Georgia.

Set on private property in the middle of Bouckaert Farm, the Airbnb cabin has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and free Wi-Fi.

"Would you like to stay in Tony Stark's cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie," the Airbnb posting says.

To stay in the cabin, you'll have to shell out $800 (£630, AU$1,152) a night, but for some fans that might be worth it just to live out their Avengers fantasies.

"One of the reviews said, 'We did not want to leave, and will definitely be back.' Sums up Spider-Man's IW/Endgame arc pretty well," Reddit user KidFromBrooklyn3000 commented.

Fans noticed the same cabin was used as a filming location in the new movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

"I recognized the house instantly in Godzilla KotM. I said out loud, 'That's Tony Stark's house!' Glad I wasn't the only one who noticed," Reddit user xXESOTERICXx commented.

Whether fans want to relax in the cabin daydreaming about Avengers or Godzilla, they may want to book soon. Many of the summer dates in July through August seem to be filling up fast.