US wins fourth World Cup title, social media celebrates with memes

"I believe that we will win," the chant ran, and so they did. On Sunday in France, the US women's national team won its fourth soccer World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-0. That's the fourth World Cup for the US, with only one other country, Germany, having won more than once.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored the US goals, and Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot award, given for scoring the most goals (she actually won in a tiebreaker, beating out teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White). She also won also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

To no one's surprise, Rapinoe earned plenty of special acclaim on social media.

"I'm glad the president of France is there so that our new president Megan Rapinoe can begin diplomatic relations immediately," Robyn Hammontree wrote on Twitter

Me, the last 6 months: TOO MANY PEOPLE RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT

Rapinoe's colorful hair also earned plenty of mentions. "Change the US colors to whatever colors Rapinoe's hair is," wrote one Twitter user.

Some couldn't resist referring back to Alex Morgan's tea-sipping goal celebration against England last week.

This team danced on its competition. It was criticized for sipping tea. It didn't apologize for being flashy. It exercised its freedom of speech.



POUR. THAT. TEA 🍵



Shoemaker Nike immediately ran an inspiring one-minute ad congratulating the team and stating high hopes for what the victory will bring for women's soccer and sports.

Nike had a one-minute ad ready to go to celebrate the #USWNT’s 2019 World Cup win.



Some social-media users pointed out that the women's team members will earn much less for the win than they would have if they were male.

Celebrities were among the many who congratulated the team online. "You're welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over," wrote talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres.

And some fans were already looking ahead to 2023.

