US takes aim at Iranians for university cyberattacks, HBO hack

FBI

The Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against nine Iranians in connection with attempts to hit hundreds of US and international universities.

The group, identified as the Mabna hackers, allegedly attacked 320 universities in 22 countries, 144 of which were in the US. The hackers stole research from the universities and sold it for profit in Iran, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during a press conference.

"Academic institutions are prime targets for foreign cybercriminals. Universities can thrive as marketplaces of ideas and engines of research and development only if their work is protected from theft," Rosenstein said.

The attackers also targeted the US Federal Energy Commission and the United Nations, US state attorney general Geoffrey Berman said.

The attack cost universities $3.4 billion, Rosenstein said. The group allegedly stole more than 31 terabytes of data from the universities. The attackers infiltrated universities by tricking professors with phishing links, officials said.

The nine people charged hacked more than 8,000 academic accounts in their campaign, prosecutors said.

"We have worked tirelessly to identify you. You cannot hide behind a keyboard half way around the world and expect not to be held to account," Berman said.

The nine hackers are now listed on the FBI's most wanted list.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against the Iranian hackers on Friday, with a 10th name: Behzad Mesri, the Iranian hacker charged in connection with cyberattacks against HBO and with leaking "Game of Thrones" episodes last summer.

This is a breaking news story. Please continue to check for updates.



Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.