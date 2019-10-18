Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

The US Air Force has finally retired the 8-inch floppy disks that could be used in the launching of nuclear missiles from silos around the country, according to a Thursday report from defense site C4isrnet. The archaic Strategic Automated Command and Control System switched its storage component from the floppy disks to a "highly-secure solid state digital storage solution" in June, the report said, quoting Lt. Col. Jason Rossi, commander of the Air Force's 595th Strategic Communications Squadron.

A 60 Minutes tour of the US nuclear control center in 2014 gave the public a glimpse behind the curtain of how the defense sector works. It also revealed that in the event that the US president ordered the launch of a nuclear warhead, the command would rely on 8-inch floppy disks and a 1970s era IBM Series/1 mainframe computer.

Rossi told C4isrnet that though the overall computer system is old, its age provides security.

"You can't hack something that doesn't have an IP address. It's a very unique system -- it is old and it is very good," Rossi told the publication.

The Air Force is reportedly seeking a replacement for the SACCS system but hasn't revealed much more information. Rossi told C4isrnet that enhancements were made recently to better enable speed and connectivity.

