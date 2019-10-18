Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

The Air Force is finally retiring the 8-inch floppy disks that could be used to launch nuclear missiles from silos around the country, according to a Thursday report from defense site C4isrnet. The archaic Strategic Automated Command and Control System for storage is switching to a "highly-secure solid state digital storage solution," the report said.

A 60 Minutes tour of the US nuclear control center in 2014 gave the public a glimpse behind the curtain of how the defense sector works. It also revealed that in the event that the US president ordered the launch of a nuclear warhead, the command would rely on an 8-inch floppy disk and a a 1970s era IBM Series/1 mainframe computer.

In an interview with C4isrnet last year, Lt. Col. Jason Rossi, commander of the Air Force's 595th Strategic Communications Squadron, said that while the computer system is old, its age provides security.

"You can't hack something that doesn't have an IP address. It's a very unique system -- it is old and it is very good," Rossi told C4isrnet at the time.

The Air Force is reportedly seeking a replacement for its SACCS storage system, but hasn't revealed much more information. Rossi told C4isrnet that enhancements were made recently to better enable speed and connectivity.

The US Air Force didn't immediately respond to request for comment.