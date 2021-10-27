US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker

Angela Lang/CNET

The US issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation, the State Department said Wednesday. The move acknowledged the rights of those who don't identify as male or female.

It'll offer this option on all passport applications in early 2022, noting that it underscores the department's "commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people -- including LGBTQI+ persons."

The new option allows more people "to live with greater dignity and respect" by getting official documents that reflect their true identity, US special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights Jessica Stern told the Associated Press.

The department didn't say who the passport was issued to or what state they were in. It didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for further comment.