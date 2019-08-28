US cyberattack damaged Iran's ability to target oil tankers, report says

CNET

A database used by Iran's paramilitary arm to devise attacks against oil tankers was wiped out by a US cyberattack in June, temporarily reducing Tehran's means of targeting Persian Gulf shipping traffic, according to a Wednesday report from The New York Times.

Iran is trying to bring military communications networks back online and recover information lost in the attack against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Times said. The attack, part of an unspoken cyberwar between the US and Iran, was in response to Iran shooting down a US surveillance drone it said was violating Iranian airspace, the Times reported.

US Central Command had no comment. The Pentagon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.