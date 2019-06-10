US Customs and Border Protection says traveler images were taken in cyberattack

Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection

The US Customs and Border Protection says photos of travelers into and out of the country were stolen in a "malicious cyberattack" that hit one of its subcontractors in May.

None of the images have been identified on the internet or on the dark web, CBP said in an emailed statement Monday.

"In violation of CBP policies and without CBP's authorization or knowledge, [a subcontractor] transferred copies of license plate images and traveler images collected by CBP to the subcontractor's company network," CBP added. "The subcontractor's network was subsequently compromised by a malicious cyberattack."

It's removed from service all of the subcontractor's equipment, and is monitoring its work. None of CBP's systems were compromised in the attack. The agency didn't say how people were affected or how many images were stolen.

CBP said it learned of the data breach May 31 and has alerted members of Congress.

The agency is investigating the breach, reported earlier by The Washington Post, alongside law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies, as well as its own Office of Professional Responsibility.

"CBP will unwaveringly work with all partners to determine the extent of the breach and the appropriate response," it said.

The agency has been expanding its use of a face-matching system called Biometric Exit at departure gates in several airports across the nation.