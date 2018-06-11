US announces more sanctions against Russia over hacking concerns

James Martin/CNET

US officials have levied another round of sanctions against Russia over the Eastern European nation's hacks.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against five Russian companies and three people on Monday, claiming that they had helped develop many of the national's hacking efforts.

The US continues to be at odds with Russia over the Kremlin's cyberattacks, including the "VPNFilter" malware that infected more than half a million routers. Russian hacks have also caused power outages in Ukraine, and a ransomware attack that the US government called "the most destructive cyberattack in history." Attempted hacks on the US election during 2016 were also linked to Russian actors.

Monday's sanctions take aim at Russian cybersecurity companies and the people behind them for allegedly helping the Russian government develop its hacking efforts.

"The entities designated today have directly contributed to improving Russia's cyber and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies," Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The FSB is Russia's Federal Security Service, which officials believe carries out many of the government's cyberattacks.

The sanctions launched on Monday means that US officials can block property belonging to the five entities involved, preventing them from making any transactions with the US.

The Treasury Department designated Digital Security, ERPScan and Embedi, three cybersecurity companies. While the latter two are not based out of Russia, the department said they are both owned by Digital Security -- which worked on a project that would help Russian hackers, the agency said.

ERPScan and Embedi did not respond to a request for comment.

Other companies include Kvant Scientific Research Institute and Divetechnoservices, which provides underwater equipment and diving systems for Russian agencies. The three individuals charged, Aleksandr Lvovich Tribun, Oleg Sergeyevich Chirikov, and Vladimir Yakovlevich Kaganskiy, all worked for Divetechnoservices.

"Today's action also targets the Russian government's underwater capabilities," the Treasury Department said. "Russia has been active in tracking undersea communication cables, which carry the bulk of the world's telecommunications data."