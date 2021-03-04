UK opens antitrust investigation into Apple App Store over developer terms

SOPA Images/Getty

The UK is taking a close look at Apple over the terms and conditions it makes app developers sign for their apps to appear in its App Store. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the country's competition watchdog, announced that it has opened a new antitrust investigation into the US tech giant on Thursday with the aim of establishing whether Apple's terms are unfair and break UK competition laws.

"Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway," said Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA in a statement. "So, complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice -- potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps -- warrant careful scrutiny."

The probe has been prompted by a combination of complaints directly from developers and the CMA's own ongoing examination of digital markets in the UK. This examination has thrown up some worrying trends, said Coscelli, which has sparked the creation of the Digital Markets Unit, which will launch other antitrust investigations into tech companies where there are grounds to do so.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This story is developing, please check back for more...