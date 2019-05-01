UK Defence Secretary sacked over Huawei leak

Oli Scarff / AFP/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Theresa May sacked her government's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on Wednesday after information was leaked about the country's plans for using equipment made by Chinese company Huawei from a meeting of the National Security Council.

Last week the Telegraph reported that May had given the green light to scandal-scarred Chinese telecommunications giant working on "noncore" parts of the infrastructure, in a confidential meeting of defense chiefs and security agencies.

The decision to use Huawei equipment to build the UK's 5G infrastructure is far from straightforward. In February, the GCHQ's chief criticized Huawei over security threats it poses from the Chinese government. The US has continually warned its allies about security concerns with Huawei, and it was banned for 5G by the Australian government last August. The concerns stem around the Chinese government's interference with 5G infrastructure built by Huawei.

During her tenure as Prime Minister, members of May's cabinet have repeatedly leaked details from meetings to the press, but pertaining as it did to matters of national security, May launched an investigation following this particular breach in order to identify the culprit.

The investigation caused May to "lose confidence" in Williamson, and resulted in her asking him to leave the government, said 10 Downing Street in an official statement. "The Prime Minister's decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorised disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council."

Following the leak, Williamson last week put out a statement claiming he was not responsible. "Neither I nor any of my team have divulged information from the National Security Council," he said at the time.

But in a letter from May to Williamson on Wednesday, she said her investigation "provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure."

"No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified," she said.