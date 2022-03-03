UFC 272 Covington vs. Masvidal: Start Time, How to Watch or Stream, Full Fight Card

UFC

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal is a big deal.

It's not a title fight, but the fight is headlining a UFC PPV. That's rare. Not many fighters can pull off a non-title PPV main event. Masvidal has done it before, against Nate Diaz at UFC 244. This time around he's facing Colby Covington in a grudge match that could end up being one of the most compelling fights of the year. The marketing material has tagged it as "former friends, bitter rivals." It all feels very pro wrestling, but there is an element of real personal heat that comes with this fight.

Masvidal and Covington were once training partners and at one point lived together in Miami, Florida. Now there's a very real feud here that adds a layer of drama to what is essentially a title eliminator between two top UFC welterweights.

The UFC does a decent job of explaining the whole situation above, if you're interested. The short version? Colby Covington has taken on a "heel" pro wrestling persona and said some pretty horrific stuff about Masvidal and a whole bunch of his former training partners.

The end result? A UFC event that will most likely sell a lot of PPVs. Here's what you need to know...

UFC 272 Start time

The UFC 272 main card starts at 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT) on Nov. 6. Here are all the details from multiple time zones.

US

The main card starts Mar. 5, 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT).

The prelims start Mar. 5, 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT).

The early prelims start Mar. 5, 6 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Mar. 6, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Mar. 6, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Mar. 5, 11 p.m. GMT

Australia

The main card starts Mar. 6, 2 p.m AEDT.

The prelims start Mar. 6, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Mar. 6, 10 a.m. AEDT

How to watch UFC 272



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially, if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 272, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC card for $75

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. This is a decent deal. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 272 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 272 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full fight card

As always, this card is subject to change. We'll endeavour to keep this as up-to-date as possible.

Main card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Prelims

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early prelims