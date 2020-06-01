UFC 250: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer -- Start time, full fight card, how to watch or stream online

Jeff Bottari

UFC 250, the UFC's second PPV event post COVID-19, takes place this Saturday, June 6.

UFC 250 doesn't have a super compelling main event like UFC 249 did. Amanda Nunes is without doubt the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, but few give her opponent, Felicia Spencer, a real chance of dethroning the current two-weight UFC champ. Spencer is a BJJ specialist with one helluva chin (she went the distance with a marauding Cris Cyborg) but in Nunes she's facing a cleaner, more efficient striker. And Nunes is also a BJJ black belt who can more than match Spencer should the fight go to the ground. Paths to victory seem limited to say the least.

Thankfully UFC 250 has a main card packed with a number of compelling fights, particularly in the UFC's stacked bantamweight division. You have the return of former champion (and notorious knockout artist) Cody Garbrandt facing off against perennial top 5 contender Raphael Assunção. You have Aljamain Sterling (who arguably should be fighting for the title) taking on Cory Sandhagen in another high stakes match-up.

We also get to see star-in-the-making Sean O'Malley take on his first real test in veteran Eddie Wineland.

UFC 250, for sure, is a card for hardcore fans of MMA. Here's the details...

How to watch UFC 250

This year the UFC entered a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. If you want to watch UFC live in the US especially.

In the US, if you're looking for how to watch UFC 250, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site.

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC fight for $65.

Existing monthly ESPN Plus subscribers will be able to either upgrade to an annual plan and buy UFC PPV for $85 or purchase the ability to watch UFC PPV for $65 by itself.

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $85. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will autorenew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of autorenewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK looking for how to watch UFC 250, will find it exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options to watch UFC live if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 250 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also stream online on the UFC website or watch UFC live online using its app to stream on your computer or smart TVs. You can even order UFC using your PlayStation 4 to watch the fight or stream using the UFC app on your Xbox One.

Start time

US

The main card starts at June 6 ,10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT)

The prelims start at June 6, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

The early prelims start at June 6, 6:15 p.m. ET (3.15 p.m. PT)

UK

The main card starts at June 7, 3 a.m. BST

The prelims start at June 7, 1 a.m. BST

The early prelims start at June 6, 11:15 p.m. BST

Australia

The main card starts at June 7, 12 p.m. AEDT

The prelims start at June 7, 10 a.m. AEDT

The early prelims start at June 7, 8:15 a.m. AEDT

Fight Card

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assunção vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley

Prelims

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims (On UFC Fight Pass)