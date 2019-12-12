UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington: Start time, how to watch online and full fight card

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 245 is another big one. It isn't anchored by a huge match-up. There's no star on the level of Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal. But it's very rare that the UFC puts three title fights on a single pay-per-view, so you know they mean business.

In the main event, Colby Covington faces off against Kamaru Usman, in a fight between two fighters known for their wrestling acumen. That's for the Welterweight title.

The co-main event features the incredible Max Holloway, a versatile and savvy striker known for his incredible pace. He's facing off against up-and-comer Alexander Volkanovski, a fighter also known for his pace and pressure. That one is a lock for fight of the night.

But we also get a rare opportunity to watch the great Amanda Nunes work. She's likely to beat her opponent Germaine de Randamie, but she's also undoubtedly the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time. Any chance we get to watch her fight is a treat in and of itself.

Let's break it all down.

Start time

UFC 245 takes place on Saturday Dec. 14 in the US.

Here are the start times by region.

United States

The Main Card starts at 10 p.m. (ET)

The Prelims start at 8 p.m. (ET)

The Early Prelims start at 6:15 p.m. (ET)

United Kingdom

(Note in the UK UFC 245 runs through into Sunday Nov. 3.)

The Main Card starts at 3 a.m. (GMT)

The Prelims start at 1 a.m. (GMT)

The Early Prelims start at 11:15 p.m. (GMT)

Australia

(Note in Australia UFC 245 starts on Sunday, Nov. 3.)

The Main Card starts at 2 p.m. (AEDT)

The Prelims start at 12 p.m. (AEDT)

The Early Prelims start at 10:15 a.m. (AEDT)

How to watch

This year the UFC entered a new partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, bad news for consumer choice. If you live in the US especially.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy any services linked via our site.

In the US, you can only watch UFC 245 on PPV through ESPN+. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription you can buy the event for $60.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 245 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 245 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation 4 or using the UFC app on your Xbox One.

Who's fighting?

The main card is a barn burner with three title fights alongside Jose Aldo making his bantamweight debut. There are also some intriguing fights scattered throughout the prelims.

Main card

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Viera vs. Irene Aldana

Ian Heinish vs. Omari Akhmedov

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota