Uber hopes to begin Uber Eats drone delivery in San Diego this summer

Watch out Amazon: Uber's plans for flight expand well beyond flying cars for transporting people. It also wants to deliver Uber Eats orders via drone.
Announced at its Uber Elevate conference, Uber played a video where it took an Uber Eats order from McDonald's, placed the Big Mac and fries into specially designed packaging and then flew the food from the restaurant to a designated location where an Uber currier picked up the order to deliver it to the customer.
Unlike other drone delivery services, Uber isn't planning to initially deliver the orders directly to customers' homes. Instead, it hopes to land the drones on cars using QR codes and then having the cars and traditional drivers complete the delivery.
The company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration on the project.
According to Bloomberg, which got to witness the drone delivery in action in May, the company plans to begin drone delivery in San Diego this summer with pricing "consistent" with Uber Eats regular delivery that can currently cost up to $8.50. The publication adds that in addition to testing deliveries of McDonald's burgers and fries, Uber has also been testing drone delivery of the restaurant chain's ice cream.
The goal of drone delivery is speed. According to Bloomberg, for a delivery 1.5 miles away transporting goods by ground transportation averages 21 minutes while drones can make the trip in about 7 minutes.
Uber's plans for drone deliveries come a day after the company announced it would be partnering with AT&T on 5G air taxis. The companies hope to launch commercial services in 2023 across Los Angeles, Dallas Fort Worth and a yet-to-be-announced international city.
Little-known meteor shower this month could have dangerous stowaways: The Beta Taurids are rarely seen, but there's increasing evidence they've been strongly felt at least once in the past.
Building a rocket in a garage to take on SpaceX and Blue Origin: Gilmour Space Technologies is a plucky startup in the new space race.
Discuss: Uber hopes to begin Uber Eats drone delivery in San Diego this summer
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.