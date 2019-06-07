Uber loses two top execs one month after IPO

James Martin/CNET

Uber confirmed two high level executives are leaving the company -- the second in command, Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford, and its head of marketing Rebecca Messina.

"This will allow me to be more hands on and help our leaders problem-solve in real time, while also ensuring that we make our platform vision a reality," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an email to employees on Friday, which was seen by CNET.

The news comes as Uber has experienced a rocky first month on the stock market. When the ride-hailing company issued its initial public offering at the beginning of May, its shares kicked off trading lower-than-expected at $42. And it's been bumpy ever since with shares still not hitting Uber's $45 IPO price.

"There's never really a right time to announce departures or changes like this," Khosrowshahi wrote in the email. "But with the IPO behind us, I felt this was a good moment to simplify our org and set us up for the future."

This story is developing...