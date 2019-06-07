Uber confirmed two high level executives are leaving the company -- the second in command, Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford, and its head of marketing Rebecca Messina.
"This will allow me to be more hands on and help our leaders problem-solve in real time, while also ensuring that we make our platform vision a reality," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an email to employees on Friday, which was seen by CNET.
The news comes as Uber has experienced a rocky first month on the stock market. When the ride-hailing company issued its initial public offering at the beginning of May, its shares kicked off trading lower-than-expected at $42. And it's been bumpy ever since with shares still not hitting Uber's $45 IPO price.
"There's never really a right time to announce departures or changes like this," Khosrowshahi wrote in the email. "But with the IPO behind us, I felt this was a good moment to simplify our org and set us up for the future."
This story is developing...
Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on the new Mac Pro, iOS 13, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Amazon to decrease standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one.
Discuss: Uber loses two top execs one month after IPO
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.