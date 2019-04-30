Uber integrates London public transport into app

Casey Gutteridge/Uber

Uber announced on Tuesday that it's integrating London's public transport network information into its app with immediate effect.

The ride-hailing company said the decision to help people navigate the city more easily using a variety of public transit options is part of its mission to reduce reliance on car ownership. It puts it in direct competition with apps such as Google Maps and Citymapper.

"With 3.5 million Londoners relying on Uber, we recognise the important responsibilities that come with being a good partner to this great global city," said Head of Transit at Uber David Reich in a statement. "We share many of the same goals as the cities that we serve and are committed to addressing the same challenges: reducing individual car ownership, expanding transportation access and tackling air pollution."

Had the chance to try our new Public Transport option, launching today in #London with live bus and tube times from @TfL in the @Uber app. All part of our goal to help people replace their car with their phone. More to come! pic.twitter.com/UVfgLbeLQ9 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) April 29, 2019

Ever since London's public transport regulator Transport for London suspended Uber's license to operate in September 2017, the company has been working hard to get back in its good graces. Its probationary license was restored in June 2018, in part due to its willingness to show it was open to working with the city more closely.