Uber taps former AG Eric Holder to lead sexism probe

Uber has reportedly hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to lead an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the car-hailing company.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced the appointment Holder, who served as the nation's top law enforcement official in the Obama administration, in a memo to employees on Monday, provided to CNET. The company also plans to begin publishing diversity numbers for the company, a practice that has become more common among Silicon Valley companies.

The memo outlined a series of moves to address outrage that has erupted since a former Uber engineer described in a blog post Sunday how women in the company were sexually harassed by other employees and complaints were dismissed by HR.

"I believe in creating a workplace where a deep sense of justice underpins everything we do," Kalanick wrote in the memo. "Every Uber employee should be proud of the culture we have and what we will build together over time. What is driving me through all this is a determination that we take what's happened as an opportunity to heal wounds of the past and set a new standard for justice in the workplace. It is my number one priority that we come through this a better organization, where we live our values and fight for and support those who experience injustice."

Late Sunday, Uber promised to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations made by Susan Fowler. A site reliability engineer at Uber from November 2015 to late last year, Fowler that one manager had inappropriately sexually propositioned many women, but Uber management repeatedly "refused" to punish him as he was a "high performer." Fowler's blog post also claims there was a chaotic company-wide culture of sexism and unprofessional business practices. This, Fowler said, had serious work-flow consequences, including the abandonment of projects and altered objectives.

Sexual harassment and a lack of gender diversity in Silicon Valley have become key concerns for many Silicon Valley companies. Women make up around 30 percent of the workforce at major tech companies but take up only 15 percent of technical roles. In a 2016 survey of 200 women who had worked in Silicon Valley for over 10 years, 60 percent of respondents said they'd received unwanted sexual advances, 65 percent said those advances came from a superior and one of three said they were in fear for their personal safety.

Uber did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

