Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Start time, how to watch, full fight card

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxing titans Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are facing off this Saturday for the third time in what could be one of the biggest boxing fights of the year.

It's a fight people didn't initially ask for. Fury dominated Wilder in their second fight, after they fought to a draw in a contest most people believe Fury won. Given the lopsided nature of the second fight most were hoping to see a fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

But in a strange twist, Joshua recently suffered and upset loss to Oleksandr Usyk, which brings much more gravitas to Fury vs. Wilder fight. Maybe this is a fight between the two best heavyweights in the world.

It's a huge fight regardless, with a bit of drama attached. Wilder has accused Fury of cheating in their second fight, repeating his accusations again in the lead up to this fight, claims Fury has repeatedly rubbished.

Here's everything you need to know.

Start time

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder main PPV card kicks off at 9pm EDT (6pm PDT) on Saturday Oct 9. For those of you in the UK that translates to 2am on Sunday Oct 10. In Australia that's 12pm on Sunday Oct 10.

If you're looking to tune into the main event between Fury and Wilder, it won't take place before 11pm EDT (8pm PDT). So set your alarms for then. Depending on how fights on the undercard play out, it could be a little later.

How to watch

In the US, much like the UFC events, the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight is exclusive to ESPN Plus. If you're already a subscriber, you just need to pay $79.99 for the event itself.

This means you'll not only have to pay $79.99 for the PPV event, you'll also have to subscribe to the ESPN+ service.

Your cheapest option is to buy a one month subscription at $6.99 plus the PPV at $79.99. But if you're a sports fan it might make more sense to pick up the one year subscription at $69.99 to save some cash. Another option would be to pick up the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu. That's a deal worth grabbing.

In the UK the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight is exclusive to BT Sport for £24.95.



In Australia the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight is exclusive to Kayo for £24.95.

Full fight card

Here's everyone fighting on the main card...

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin





