Two people who went to RSA security conference test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Two people who attended the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco last month have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the event's organizers said Tuesday.

"We learned that two individuals who attended RSA Conference 2020 have recently tested positive for COVID-19," reads a statement on the RSA Conference website. "Currently, there is not a known direct link or official governing body communicating back to RSA Conference that these individuals had symptoms at Conference or attended during the incubation period."

The organizers have shared this information with attendees and contacted health authorities, the statement says.

One of the people diagnosed is a 45-year-old engineer from Connecticut, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. This person began experiencing symptoms when he returned to his home in Connecticut from the conference on Feb. 28, according to the report. He was hospitalized on March 6, and is now in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator in "guarded condition," his wife told Bloomberg. He had a heart condition and was predisposed for pneumonia, the report said.

Connecticut has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The details of the engineer's case seem to line up with the first case reported by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Sunday.

The RSA conference had more than 36,000 attendees, and hundreds more speakers and exhibitors, according to event organizers.

The Connecticut Department of Health didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.