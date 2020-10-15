CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter's outage appears to be over, but cause still under investigation

Users complained of feeds not updating and the inability to send tweets.

Twitter is having some issues.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter appears to be returning to normal Thursday afternoon after an outage on the social network prevented users from being able to tweet, resulting in feeds not being updated with fresh posts. Twitter said earlier it was working to resolve the issue but that it had no evidence hackers were involved.

"We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter," a company spokesperson said. "We're working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we're currently investigating internal causes."

However, while Twitter feeds began to repopulate with current posts, many users complained about still not being able to tweet.

The issue appears to have begun around 2:30 p.m. PT, affecting users in major cities across the US for about 90 minutes. Downdetector.com, which tracks whether a website is working properly, showed a spike in performance complaints related to Twitter.

Screenshot by CNET