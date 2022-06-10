Twitter's New Method for Reporting Harmful Content Is Live

Twitter's plans for revamping how users can report policy violations is now available globally, the company said Friday.

The overhauled process was first outlined in a December blog post. The idea is to shift the focus to asking what happened, instead of asking the person doing the reporting to classify the incident.

"The vast majority of what people are reporting on fall within a much larger gray spectrum that don't meet the specific criteria of Twitter violations, but they're still reporting what they are experiencing as deeply problematic and highly upsetting," said Renna Al-Yassini, a senior UX manager on the team, in that December post.

Twitter said it saw the number of actionable reports increase by 50% using the new system. The company also said its prior system left people feeling frustrated. The new approach was first tested within a small group of users in the US.