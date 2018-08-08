Twitter's Jack Dorsey on Sean Hannity Show right now

Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joined the Sean Hannity Show on Wednesday to discuss what the platform does about "overt racists."

While discussing what accounts Twitter removes from the platform, Dorsey said, "We'll certainly miss things."

On Tuesday, Dorsey explained why Twitter hasn't removed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars in a tweet.

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Here are some quick snippets from Dorsey from the interview with Hannity:

"We do believe in the power of free expression but we need to balance that with the bad-faith actors who intentionally try to silence others."

"We rely on a bunch of signals, including reports from those who the account might attack.... We also take into consideration everything happening (off platform)."

"Any sort of violent speech [and] harassment is against our terms of service, and we would take action."

"Not to get into specifics, we have to get into context (when judging tweets)... and this is extremely hard for an algorithm to do and humans to do."

"As we review cases or reports, blocks or mutes, we have to make sure were taking into consideration that context."

