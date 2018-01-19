Twitter says Russian propaganda more widespread than estimated

Twitter said Friday that Russian meddling ahead of the 2016 presidential election was more widespread than it initially estimated and it pledged to let users of the service know if they were exposed to propaganda associated with a Kremlin-linked troll farm.

Getty Images

The social network said it had identified 3,814 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency, which was the seat of the Russian propaganda effort. In October, Twitter executives testified in front of Congress that it had found roughly 2,700 accounts affiliated with the election interference.

The IRA-linked accounts posted 175,993 tweets between Sept. 1 and Nov. 15, 2016, of which 8.4% were election related, according to Twitter. The social network said it had suspended almost all of the accounts for violating its terms of service and had provided Congress with their handles.

The acknowledgment comes as Twitter and other social networks face mounting criticism from Washington about the way their platforms were used by Russia in the run-up to the divisive election. Earlier this week, representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter told Congress the companies had learned important lessons during the presidential election and pledged more transparency going forward.

The UK government has also requested that Facebook investigate whether Russia used it to seed propaganda ahead of the country's vote on leaving the European Union, popularly known as Brexit.

Twitter said it will email 677,775 users in the US who liked or retweeted messages from Russian-linked accounts to let them know the accounts had spread misinformation or divisive messages. In the blog post, Twitter said the messages were no longer visible because the accounts had been suspended.