Twitter removes Texas state lawmaker's AR tweet targeting Beto O'Rourke

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter said Friday it pulled down a tweet from a Texas state lawmaker directed at US presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke for running afoul of its rules against violent threats.

As the social media company tries to foster more positive conversations on its platform, the move underscores the challenges Twitter is facing as the 2020 campaign season heats up.

During Thursday's Democratic debate, O'Rourke highlighted his support for mandatory buybacks for assault weapons in remarks that he also posted on Twitter.

"Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," O'Rourke, a former Democratic US representative from Texas, tweeted during the debate.

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

In response, a Republican state representative from Texas tweeted what O'Rourke described as a "death threat" that targeted him.

"My AR is ready for you Robert Francis," Rep. Briscoe Cain tweeted on Thursday night. Cain was referring to O'Rourke by his birth name in the tweet. AR stands for ArmaLite rifle, the manufacturer of the weapon.

The tweet is no longer available on Cain's account after Twitter alerted the lawmaker that his remarks violated the site's rules. Twitter will hide a tweet behind a notice if it violates its rules and lock a users's account until he or she deletes the offending tweet.

"The Tweet is in violation of the Twitter Rules for violence and wishing harm against others," a Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement. She referenced the company's policy against violent threats, which bars users from stating "an intention to inflict violence on a specific person or group of people."

Micah Barton, a spokeswoman for O'Rourke said in an email that the campaign reported Cain's remarks to the FBI but had no further comment. The FBI and Cain didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response to O'Rourke remarks about a death threat, Cain called the presidential candidate "a child."

This isn't the first time that Twitter and other social media companies have faced calls to pull down a politician's tweets. In 2017, Twitter left up a tweet from US President Donald Trump targeting the foreign minister of North Korea that some argued violated the company's rules against violent threats. On Thursday, Facebook suspended a chatbot operated by the account of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for running afoul of its rules against hate speech, The New York Times reported.

Twitter said in June it would label tweets from certain politicians and government leaders including Trump if their remarks violated the social network's rules but were left up because it's in the public interest. The company hasn't used this label yet.