Twitter misused security information for advertising purposes

A security feature for Twitter may have ended up costing people their data privacy, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Twitter said that it recently discovered that email addresses and phone numbers used for security purposes "may have inadvertently been used for advertising purposes."

You can give Twitter your phone number for protections like two-factor authentication, which is supposed to make it harder for hackers to access your accounts. Even if hackers had access to your username and passwords, unless they have access to your phone number as well, they would not be able to take over your accounts.

That information is supposed to solely be used for account protection purposes, but Twitter announced that advertisers were able to target commercials to users through those phone numbers through its "Tailored Audiences" and "Partner Audiences advertising system.

Those tools allow advertisers to target specific ads to customers based on their own marketing list. For example, if you had given your phone number to a pharmacy chain for discounts, that pharmacy chain could advertise to you on Twitter based on that same phone number.

"When an advertiser uploaded their marketing list, we may have matched people on Twitter to their list based on the email or phone number the Twitter account holder provided for safety and security purposes," Twitter said in a statement. "This was an error and we apologize."

The company did not disclose how many people were affected by this, and said it addressed the issue on September 17. Twitter did not explain why it waited three weeks to disclose this to the public.

Facebook made a similar disclosure in March, announcing that it had also tied phone numbers for security purposes with targeted advertising.

The issue with using phone numbers specifically provided for two-factor authentication for advertising is that it essentially puts security and privacy at odds with each other. Two-factor authentication is an important security feature that significantly reduces the chances of a hacker taking over your account, but people are less inclined to use it if they feel it takes away their privacy.

Researchers have found that the security measure already suffers from a low adoption rate, and Twitter's revelation doesn't do it any favors.



If you're concerned about this happening in the future for any other platforms that offer two-factor authentication, consider using methods outside of SMS for the security measure. In 2016, the National Institute of Standards and Technology stopped recommending SMS for 2FA, noting that there were better ways to authenticate yourself.

You can use tools like authenticator apps, which Twitter started supporting in 2017, or security keys. In April, Google announced that Android phones could function as security keys.



