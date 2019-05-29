Twitter lets you add guests to a live video

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Live videos on Twitter are about to get more interactive.

On Wednesday, the tech company said it's adding a way for Twitter users to add and invite up to three guests to their live broadcasts. Twitter first introduced the feature in February on its live video streaming app Periscope and decided to add it to the main social media site.

Viewers of the live stream will only be able to hear the audio of the guests once they're added to the broadcast.

Starting today, you can broadcast live with up to three guests of your choosing. With just a few taps, you can take your broadcast from a solo event to a group one. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/kgBTX0gKwD — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 29, 2019

The move shows how social media companies have been doubling down on live video even as it grapples with concerns about how the tool can be abused. A New Zealand terrorist streamed a live video on Facebook as he murdered 51 people at two mosques. The video then spread to other social media sites and tech companies have pledged to do more to combat the spread of terrorist content.

To allow guests to join a live video, you tap on a icon with two smiley faces. Once you click on that, you click on a plus sign to add someone to a live stream. There will be a five second countdown before a guest joins the live stream.

Twitter said it's also exploring a way for viewers to be able to see videos of the guests.